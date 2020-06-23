The Carver County Board of Commissioners approved in-person absentee voting at the Government Center for the upcoming primary election June 26-Aug. 10.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, county election officials encourage voters to request a ballot by U.S. mail to help protect residents and county employees by visiting www.mnvotes.org, according to a Carver County press release.
A recent change means that pre-registered voters using an absentee ballot by mail don’t require a witness signature. Non-registered absentee voters registering as part of their absentee voting by mail process still must have a witness signature.
To complete this application online you must:
- Be eligible to register and vote in Minnesota.
- Provide an email address.
- Provide your identification number: Minnesota-issued driver's license, Minnesota ID card or last four digits of Social Security number.
You may apply for a paper form absentee ballot application by contacting the Carver County Elections office at 952-361-1910 or elections@co.carver.mn.us.
In-person absentee voting at the Government Center, 600 4th St. East, Chaska, is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 26-Aug. 10. Residents may also vote 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, with extended hours on the day before the primary, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
Voters must follow the following safety guidelines if voting at the Government Center:
- Postpone your visit if you’re sick or you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
- Maintain physical distance protocols, denoted by floor stickers.
- Follow signed traffic flow patterns.
- Election officials encourage the wearing of a cloth face covering, with coverings provided if voters don’t have their own.
For more information on voter eligibility and registering, visit www.mnvotes.org.