Carver County Government Center
File photo by Mark W. Olson

The Carver County Board of Commissioners approved in-person absentee voting at the Government Center for the upcoming primary election June 26-Aug. 10.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, county election officials encourage voters to request a ballot by U.S. mail to help protect residents and county employees by visiting www.mnvotes.org, according to a Carver County press release.

A recent change means that pre-registered voters using an absentee ballot by mail don’t require a witness signature. Non-registered absentee voters registering as part of their absentee voting by mail process still must have a witness signature.

To complete this application online you must:

  • Be eligible to register and vote in Minnesota.
  • Provide an email address.
  • Provide your identification number: Minnesota-issued driver's license, Minnesota ID card or last four digits of Social Security number.

You may apply for a paper form absentee ballot application by contacting the Carver County Elections office at 952-361-1910 or elections@co.carver.mn.us.

In-person absentee voting at the Government Center, 600 4th St. East, Chaska, is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 26-Aug. 10. Residents may also vote 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, with extended hours on the day before the primary, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Voters must follow the following safety guidelines if voting at the Government Center:

  • Postpone your visit if you’re sick or you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
  • Maintain physical distance protocols, denoted by floor stickers.
  • Follow signed traffic flow patterns.
  • Election officials encourage the wearing of a cloth face covering, with coverings provided if voters don’t have their own.

For more information on voter eligibility and registering, visit www.mnvotes.org.

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history.

