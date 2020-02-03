District 5 Carver County Commissioner James Ische will retire when his term expires at the end of 2020.
Ische, currently board chair, has served on the Board of Commissioners since 1996. His district stretches from the city of Carver to Norwood Young America.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve county residents as commissioner for 24 years, and specifically representing my district’s residents,” stated Ische, in a Carver County press release. “It’s time for someone else to step forward in this leadership role and represent our district on the County Board.”
Ische stated that his two biggest accomplishments during his time on the board included the County Public Works building project in Cologne, as he served as chair of the building committee, along with ongoing Highway 212 funding and improvements.
“Both of those projects serve the entire county, making the service we deliver from Public Works more efficient, while the 212 project supports residents and businesses, making transportation safer for everyone,” he said.
Other highlights during Ische’s tenure included Highway 212’s expansion as a four-lane highway into the county from Eden Prairie; the Highway 101 bridge; the development of Lake Waconia Regional Park; the support for the Norwood Young America library branch; the county’s bond rating improving to the highest standard; and the CarverLink fiber ring, which brings high-speed internet to his district.
Ische has won 12 straight elections at the township and county level. Three of those elections he ran unopposed.
In addition to his County Board tenure, he served on numerous committees. He also served as the board’s liaison to the Planning Commission for 24 years.
Prior to winning a spot on the County Board, he served on the Hancock Township Board of Supervisors for 13 years.
“Commissioner Ische’s leadership for nearly a quarter century on the board will be truly missed,” stated County Administrator David Hemze, in the release. “Jim’s tenure is marked by compassion, commitment to serving his district and all county residents, and an incredible ability to bring people together to solve tough problems.”
A Carver County native and a graduate of Central High School, Ische and his wife, Pam, live in rural Norwood Young America in Hancock Township.