Carver County COVID-19 statistics, provided by Eric Sieger, county communications manager on Dec. 28:
- 25: Current County case rates per day, levels last seen in October but still above levels from the summer. It appears disease is down in our community, although it could be due to slower reporting over the holidays.
- 12%: Increase in county testing over the last week
- 4.7%: The most current testing positivity rate, as calculated by Minnesota Public Radio. The state’s calculated number, which lags two weeks, sits at 7.9%.