The Carver County Historical Society, at 555 West First Street, Waconia.

 File photo by Mark W. Olson

The Carver County Historical Society in Waconia has closed through March 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even though our doors are closed, you will still be able to make research requests and we will be able to fill them for you remotely. If you haven’t already, take the time to explore our website (www.carvercountyhistoricalsociety.org) and the photo index. We have over 15,000 photos on line available for you to search. Check out the GPS 1880 map overlay or the newspaper indexing," states a press release. 

"History has shown us that this too shall pass. The health and safety of our guests, staff, volunteers, interns, and community is our highest priority. We will continue to monitor the news and federal and state health officials’ recommendations and will quickly communicate further changes as they occur."

