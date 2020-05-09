Face mask
The first fatality from COVID-19 has been reported in Carver County.

The individual who died was between the ages of 50 and 59, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

According to MDH statistics released May 9, to date, there have been 78 positive COVID-19 cases in Carver County.

The first COVID-19-related death in the state was reported March 31. Since then, 10,790 Minnesotans have tested positive and 558 have died. Of this number, 449 people lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

