Carver County has closed public entrances to county facilities, following the board's local state of emergency declaration Tuesday morning due to COVID-19.
The suspension begins Tuesday, March 17 and is expected to last until Friday, March 27.
Closed public entrances include libraries in the county, license centers in Chaska and Chanhassen, the Government Center building, Cologne Public Works, the Environmental Center, the County Attorney's Office, CareerForce, First St. Center in Waconia, and Encore Adult Day Center in Waconia.
The Carver County District Court and the Justice Center are still open to the public.
County employees are working with staggered work schedules and teleworking, public service officials said. Residents can still get in touch with county employees via phone or email.
Officials are coming up with plans to reduce in-person contact while maintaining county services.
9-1-1 dispatch, jail services, and law enforcement are still operational. Parks will remain open, but facilities within them will not. SmartLink Transit services will continue to be provided.