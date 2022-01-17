Dr. Adam Holder, founder and owner of Carver Dental, calls it “an honor” for his business to be named winner of the Greg Osterdyk Community Service Award in Carver.
“It’s awesome,” Holder said Tuesday, the day after the City Council announced the award recipient. “When I came to town there were a lot of people in the city who were supportive of me getting started here. I got to know a lot of them personally and one of them was Greg Osterdyk.
“He was one of the first people that I met in town through the Carver Lions,” Holder said of the former mayor and community activist who died in 2019. “He was kind of a Carver legend, so this award is very special.”
Holder and his wife Kelsey have two children, Myla and Foster. Holder is an Air Force veteran who moved to Carver in 2015 and opened his dental office in Carver in 2017.
“I’m a small town guy (Aitkin, Minn.) and community service is how I was raised; that’s how things should be done,” he said. “The more you give, the more you receive. The community supports us and we support the community.”
Lori Osterdyk, Greg’s wife, called Carver Dental’s community service “phenomenal” when she announced the business as the award winner during the City Council’s Jan. 3 meeting.
She cited Dental’s commitment to educate children on dental hygiene, providing free dental care for military veterans and other acts.
“They exude Carver’s small town charm,” she said, adding that the business’ efforts “exemplify a tremendous service to the community.”
Several years ago the city created a community service award designed to recognize the time, support, service, and dedication that individuals and organizations give to the community. In 2019, the award program was named after Osterdyk in recognition of his lengthy service to the community.