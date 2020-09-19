Broadway Street
Carver-on-the-Minnesota is planting an evergreen tree in Gazebo Park at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25.

“This tree will be the future focal point of our annual tree lighting ceremony after Thanksgiving,” stated Annette Hentz, with Carver-on-the-Minnesota.

Carver-on-the-Minnesota is a nonprofit that is in charge of the historical kiosks throughout downtown Carver. It hosts events such as Christmas home tours and historical presentations.

Gazebo Park is located at 307 Broadway Street in downtown Carver. Learn more at the “Carver on the Minnesota” Facebook page.

