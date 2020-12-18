Megan Becker stood alongside the decorated tree in Gazebo Park and pointed at a yarn-style decoration that intrigued her.
“Is that what people are talking about?” the 8-year-old asked her grandmother, Emma Blanchard. “I like it. I can’t wait to make one.”
Yarn-styled ornaments and decorations have been cropping up all around the city of Carver thanks to a consolidated effort from various groups. It’s called Strings of Connection, a community art installation effort.
The decorations are sticks wound with colorful yarn and represent unseen connections with one another and the natural world.
“We are all connected even when we can’t see it,” said Anna Edlund, a gifted services facilitator for Eastern Carver County Schools.
The regular Christmas tree lighting event in the downtown park was canceled this year because of COVID-19 concerns. That led to the Strings idea, which was derived, in part, from several books, according to Edlund.
“The books: ‘I am One: A Book of Action,’ ‘The Invisible String,’ and ‘The Invisible Web,’ all show how the actions of one can start a movement,” Edlund said. “It means nothing unless people join in, expand on it and give it away.”
The effort has involved spread throughout the community, as ornaments can be found hanging in trees, bushes and on other items; wherever creators decide to place them.
Even residents of Carver Ridge Senior Living got involved, wrapping about 600 clothespins with yarn. The clothespins with yarn are available at Gazebo Park and other places in the city, allowing anyone to use the yarn with a stick to make an ornament and then use the clothespin to display it.
Emily Hewitt, a home health aid at Carver Ridge, is also an intern with the youth-based Funky Minds of Carver, which is spearheading the Strings activity.
“Those at Carver Ridge can’t get out because of COVID, so we brought the project to them to help out,” said Hewitt, who helped organize the project. “It brings so many people together for one project and helps us realize how connected we all really are, and yet how unique we are, just like the designs.”
A variety of civic, school and faith-based groups are also involved with the effort.
“When the tradition of the downtown tree lighting was gone, we were looking for something else to show community connection and this came along,” said Cindy Freitag-Filipek of the Carver Lions Club. “It’s so nice to see all the decorations and people interested in participating.”
Up next, an effort to shine lights in the community, Edlund said, declining to reveal the method at this point.