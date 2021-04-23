Del Madison believes things are returning “somewhat” to normal now that the Carver Lions Club’s annual Pork Chop Dinner has returned to spring.
“It just seemed a bit odd having it last fall,” Madison, of Chaska, said when asked if he plans to participate in the fund-raising dinner set for April 30. “The food is always the same — great — but it just seemed a bit out of sorts having it in the fall.”
While it was strictly take-out; or rather, drive-thru meal service last year, there will be limited inside and outside seating (weather permitting) the Community Hall building in downtown Carver.
“Pork chops and cheesy hashbrowns; I can’t make either one of them very well, but I sure enjoy eating them,” said a smiling Angie Perkins, 64, of Carver. “I’m getting hungry just talking about it.”
To-go meals will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Community Hall, 316 Broadway. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 10 and younger. The meal includes grilled pork chops, cheesy hashbrown potatoes, green beans, bread and dessert.
Meal orders will be taken on 4th Street Hill and picked up in front of City Hall. For more information, contact Dean Nelson at 952 221-2884.
Nelson, president of the Carver Lions Club, estimated about 350 dinners were sold during last year’s event.
Covid-19 restrictions and concerns caused the 2020 event to be moved to September. In a normal year, the event sells 300 to 400 dinners, according to Nelson.
Dinner proceeds will again be used to assist various other organizations.