A popular fund-raising event for the Carver Lions club — its annual pork chop dinner — returns as an indoor event late this month.
“It’s all going to be back inside again; pretty much the same way it was before the pandemic,” club president, Dean Nelson, said about the event from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Carver Community Hall, 316 Broadway.
”There will be takeouts available, but there will be seating for up to 150 inside,” he said, noting that people may wear protective masks if that makes them more comfortable. “We’re looking forward to it — as we always do.”
Drive-through purchases, which were previously necessitated by pandemic concerns, are not available this year. Patrons may simply show up for a takeout order, or may call ahead at 952-221-2884, Nelson said.
The dinner includes: a pork chop, cheesy hash browns, green beans, bread and dessert. The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-10, and is free for those 4 and younger.
About 350 to 380 meals are usually purchased, Nelson said, with proceeds used to assist various other organizations.