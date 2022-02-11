Supporters of the annual Carver Lions' Soggy Bottom fundraiser generated a total of $14,880 for two recipients.
Kristy Mock, vice president of the Lions Club and event chair, called it an “amazing turnout by an amazing community of support.”
The 13th annual event was held Jan. 29 at Riverside Park in Carver. It included a unique golf tournament, food, beverages and several other festivities.
Proceeds from the event, which includes donations, are presented to people and families in Carver and the surrounding area who are dealing with various health issues. The two recipients this year are Kelsey Granowski and Derek Thuening, who each will receive $7,440.
According to the Carver Lions:
Granowski, 38, of Carver, is a social worker with Carver County and her husband, Andy, is a teacher in District 112. Granowski has two children, ages 6 and 9.
Granowski was diagnosed in the fall with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, which has spread to her bones, lymph nodes and other areas. She is receiving chemotherapy treatments, which are causing hearing loss and tinnitus (ringing, buzzing noise in the ears). She would like to raise breast cancer awareness as part of her journey.
Thuening, 27, was in a serious ATV accident in October on property that he shares with his fiancée, Nicole, and two children, ages 1 and 7. In the accident, Thuening broke his right lower leg, right foot and right upper arm.
He also fractured his jaw, ribs, vertebrae, and skull, at the base. Thuening is wheelchair-bound, makes weekly trips to a medical facility and is expected to be out of work for a year. Nicole works at a day care.
Thuening had taken dogs out for a run on the night of the accident. He routinely works in his shop into the evening. When he was missing the next morning, a friend was called to help. The family dog, Tucker, who had stayed with Thuening during the night, led that friend to Thuening’s location in a ravine.