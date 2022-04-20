Those who know Brian Nustad’s story affectionately — and rightfully — call him “The Flag Guy.”
The Carver man, who’s survived two heart attacks, simply calls himself blessed.
“I just have to thank God every day for what’s happened; for what he’s done. No one could ever have imagined all this,’ said the passionate, exuberant, fast-talking Nustad. “I really don’t know how to describe it, other than I believe I am helping people one flag at a time. I see that as my mission.”
The handcrafted wooden “flags” are: 19- by 33-inches; weigh about 9 pounds; coated with high-quality stains and finishes; nailed together; and all made in Nustad’s garage.
The flags have been sold throughout the country, with each purchase reason as unique as the each flag.
“It’s the stories from the people who have bought them that are so moving,” Nustad said as he wiped away tears. “They have such meaning to these people. They each have their own reasons for getting one. I am just honored and humbled to be a part of this.
“I get excited now every day to get up and get going on these,” he said, spreading his arms wide and pointing to piles of wooden pieces as well as completed flags. “There are times during the night, like 3 a.m. or something, where I can’t sleep, so I’ll come out here and work on the flags. It’s just so rewarding.”
Nustad, who turned 63 on May 12, suffered his first heart attack in 2010 and his second shortly after being laid off from a long-time job in 2019.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do,” he admitted. “I was living off my 401 and really didn’t have an idea how I was going to make it.”
Then, a reading in his prayer book inspired him.
“I had wood in this garage, but I really didn’t know what to do with it. I had relatives who were masterful woodworkers, but that wasn’t me,” he said. “Then I read a prayer in my prayer book about using you hands and making artwork with your hands with the help of God.
“That was it,” Nustad emphasized while pointing upward. “Wooden flags seemed to be the way to go and it has been a wild adventure since. I could never have imagined all this!”
Nustad said he was “blown away’ by the response of friends and neighbors who showed up at his garage to assist him.
“People just showed up and I didn’t know what to do with them all,” he said with a broad smile. “They just wanted to help. They were the ones who saved me.”
Nustad made about 100 flags in four days. Now, with wood torched, painted and decorated, he can assemble a flag in only a few minutes. The pieces, made of Ponderosa pine, are nailed together for greater stability.
There are four kinds of flags available: rustic American Glory, a red, white and blue flag; a Blue Line flag to honor police; a Red Line flag to honor fire fighters; and a Green Line flag to honor the military.
Nustad said he averages about 10 to 15 phone calls a day about the flags, with many expressing their thanks for his work and what the flags mean to them.
“I don’t know how to react to some of these amazing stories,” he said. People call telling me that the flags are changing their lives. One woman bought 20, including five for family members.”
There are a number of complimentary comments about the flags and their individual meanings posted on Nustad’s site on the MyStore section of the MyPillow website.
Christina Cole, COO of MyStore, recalls an employee coming into her office telling her that Nustad was outside and wanted to get signed up to be on the MyStore platform.
“To be honest, some people thought it might be kind of a joke; I mean, a guy making these flags in his garage,” Cole said. “Well, if you go to that website now, there are hundreds and hundreds of testimonials from people who love his story, love his product, love the quality and love their flag.
“Talk about the American dream,” she added. “Here’s a guy who gets fired, has a heart attack and says he’s not going to feel sorry for himself, but instead uses the skills that he has and pounds out these amazing wooden flags. Each one seems to be more beautiful.”
Each flag is unique, in part because each board has its own characteristics.
Nustad gets his wood from Siwek Lumber & Millwork in Jordan. There are 17 pieces to each flag and there are five sizes that are precut by Siwek’s, according to owner Dave Siwek.
“He just came around buying a little bit of wood and then a little more, and now it’s just totally taken off for him,” Siwek said. “It’s exciting to hear his story; how he marketed it, from word of mouth, to social media and now its connection to the MyPillow people.
“It's a cool product,” Siwek added. “You can have all the promotion you want but if you don’t have a good product, it won't continue. He's got a good one.”
Nustad has made crosses that people use as memorial markers, and has made flags of other countries. He recently made a Ukrainian flag at the request of Carver Mayor Courtney Johnson.
“Early on, I was making the rustic flags and donating them to veterans clubs and other places,” Nustad said. “It all just took off and now you see them in businesses or outside homes and businesses all over Carver and the area. It’s just an amazing feeling to see how others enjoy them and to know what it means to them.”
Nustad, whose son Dru Nustad will be assisting him, in May will be relocating his flag manufacturing operation to a larger building owned by Siwek Lumber in Jordan.
“I just want people to realize that no matter who you are; what you’ve gone through; you can do anything,” said Nustad, who still struggles with some effects of the stroke. “You just have to get up and do it.”