Angels get mentioned a lot during the holiday season, but residents at Carver Ridge Senior Living center in Carver are finding out firsthand how many are out there.
Community members and organizations have gotten quite involved with center residents since it opened Feb. 1, despite COVID restrictions and limitations.
The facility’s Adopt a Senior and Operation Secret Santa efforts have and will continue to reap connections between residents and the community.
But a new groundswell of community kindness has impressed facility residents, staff and administration.
“Carver really comes through for its peeps,” emphasized Kelli Snapp, director of marketing for Carver Ridge. “For the way this community rallies with us; well, it has been amazing.”
“All of this is creating such a positive spark during tough times,” she added. “We are doing well because of our community.”
The most recent effort is called Carver Ridge Holiday Cheer, in which Carver citizens are banding together to provide holiday gift packages and other items to the residents.
Erin Nelson, after witnessing children and community residents visit the Carver Ridge grounds for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Halloween celebrations, decided she wanted to instigate something to recognize center residents for Christmas.
What started as a little parade with a few children on Memorial Day grew to a large gathering for Halloween, she said, adding that she figured there would still be COVID-related restrictions at Christmas.
“My dad, last year, was in a hospital and he was given just beautiful gifts,” Nelson said. “That was something that stuck in my head. I thought, let’s do that here; that maybe each resident could get a fruit basket. Well, it kind of exploded.”
Nelson text messaged several neighbors about the idea. It went onto the Carver Life Facebook page and now items are being received almost daily for the project.
“I think people are helping in any way that they can,” Nelson said. “What started out as a tiny idea has grown and is allowing people the opportunity to be creative in the ways they contribute.
One of Nelson’s neighbors is Mayor Courtney Johnson, who agreed to put the idea, including a signup sheet, on Facebook because Nelson is not on social media.
“She volunteered and I understand the following the mayor has,” said Nelson. “It’s worked.”
“There has been a super-strong showing of support from the people signing up,” said Johnson, who also has contributions dropped off at her residence. “I’m excited about all this. We’re hoping this is a good Christmas for Carver’s newest residents unlike any other.”
Carver Ridge, a retirement and assisted living facility, has 29 residents.
Many of the slots for suggested donations were filled within days, so more category ideas were added, Nelson said. Items include puzzles, stamps, fruits, soup, popcorn, crossword/Sudoku books. Nelson would like all donations by Dec. 22 in order to organize the gift packages for delivery before Christmas.
“We want people to contribute what they want, what they think the residents might like,” Nelson said. “I just put out some ideas. Anything would be wonderful.
“A child’s note or artwork; whatever you or your family thinks a resident might enjoy, that would be great,” she added. “We just want to put some smiles on their faces. It’s been that kind of year.”
“I can be pretty vocal, but I can’t even put into words the impact all this has had on our residents,” Snapp said. “What started out as a little Secret Santa has grown into this massive effort by this community.”
Donations from citizens and groups to the center have already included blankets, food items and holiday decorations.