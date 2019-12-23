The city of Carver has renamed its annual Community Service Award the Greg Osterdyk Community Service Award.
The award was given posthumously to Greg Osterdyk, who passed away July 14 at age 47 from complications of pneumonia after a battle with leukemia. Osterdyk served as mayor of Carver from 2010 to 2014 and was an active member of the Carver Lions Club.
“We all really appreciate Greg’s commitment and his dedication to the city of Carver,” said Mayor Courtney Johnson, at a Dec. 16 council meeting.
"We really miss him a lot," said Councilor Kristy Mock.
Osterdyk’s wife Lori and daughter Sydney accepted the award.
“After Greg’s death, Kristy (Mock) and I talked a little bit about how we were going to remember him at a city level,” Johnson said. “And Greg’s involvement was much bigger than a tree or a park bench. So with that, I would like to make a motion that the Community Service Award in the city of Carver from this point forward be named the Greg Osterdyk Community Service Award.”
CITY AWARDS
The city also gave Employee of the Year awards to one part-time and one full-time employee, based on nominations from coworkers.
Jason Hanson, a full-time worker with the city of Carver since August 2017 as a public services technician, was honored.
His focus is maintenance of the Carver park system, according to a press release. “Jason takes great pride in developing the city’s ice rink on an annual basis, which has become one of the best rinks in the area thanks to Jason’s hard work and dedication,” the release stated.
He also provided support to the Carver Black Sox last summer, when the team hosted the Region 7C Amateur Baseball Tournament.
“Above it all, Jason greets everyone with a smiling face and welcoming attitude.”
Toni Dauwalter was honored as a part-time employee. She has served on the Carver Fire Department for over five years. Dauwalter is also an officer with the department, serving as its secretary.
“Toni is a fantastic firefighter. She is always looking for ways the department can improve. She manages and organizes all of the community events for the Fire Department including the spring safety event, vehicle fair, National Night Out and the annual fall open house,” stated the nomination.
“Toni is truly dedicated to the safety of the people in our community and serves with courage, compassion and a positive attitude!”