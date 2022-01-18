After another year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carver Scott Humane Society continues to find ways to adapt and provide care for animals and adoptive families.
Indeed, the number of pet adoptions facilitated by the agency hit an all-time high over the last calendar year – 803. “We were able to take in more and then adopt more out, so that’s why our numbers have increased,” CSHS Executive Director Stacy McDonald said. “It’s been amazing.”
Founded in 1989, CSHS helps with pet adoption, fostering, rescue, medical care and more, all with the hopes of lessening the number of pet surrenders.
McDonald said it’s been rewarding to see how adaptable the humane society has been during these unprecedented times. “It’s just been really exciting and great to see how we have overcome some of the challenges of the pandemic,” she said.
RISING NUMBERS
Retaining volunteers and fosters has been an important part of CSHS’s work these past two years.
The humane society currently has around 200 fosters caring for pets. While fosters have the option of taking in cats or dogs, they are especially important for rescuing dogs since CSHS’ Adoption and Wellness Center in Chaska is only allowed to shelter cats.
During the start of the pandemic, all cats had to move to foster homes but have since been brought back to the building. Almost the entire staff had to work from home during this time, as well, severely impacting day-to-day operations in the building.
Since then, volunteers and staff members have been able to resume in-person work in roles like cat care team member, cleaning crew worker, adoption advocate and on-site customer service staffer.
McDonald said it’s been incredible to witness the rising level of support from fosters and volunteers when things haven’t been easy.
“More people were at home and looking for something to do, so they were able to foster dogs and cats … and most of our fosters have been retained and stuck with us,” McDonald said.
Beyond fosters and volunteers, adoption numbers have also increased. McDonald said CSHS had noticed a surge in adoptions even before last year. The agency saw 522 animal adoptions in FY2019. In FY2020, the number jumped up to 663 pets.
COMMUNITY SUPORT
CSHS has not had to deal with people returning pets they’ve adopted during the pandemic, something McDonald said is regularly brought up in the conversation regarding pandemic adoptions.
A primary reason for this retention rate is the humane society’s emphasis on providing all kinds of support for adopters.
CSHS has its Pet Support program offering a variety of financial assistance, resources and support for families.
“I absolutely adore our Pet Support program,” McDonald said. “It’s something that enables people to keep their pet. If that pet is already in a home with a family that loves it, people shouldn't have to be forced to surrender their pet because they can’t afford a vet bill.”
With many struggling financially during the pandemic, she said it feels great to offer assistance to people during tough times.
The humane society also looks to help families by partnering with food shelves around the area. CSHS is a partner with the CAP Agency and regularly donates cat and dog food to the agency’s food shelf in Shakopee.
Partnering with food shelves and other local organizations has been an impactful part of the humane society’s work, according to McDonald.
“It means the absolute most to us,” she said. “We’re part of this community, and we want the people — our neighbors — to really know that we’re here to help.”
While CSHS has worked to provide support to the area in a number of ways, McDonald said she has seen the love and care reciprocated by community members.
During the pandemic, she said multiple people have donated their stimulus checks to the humane society. CSHS has also seen an increase in people reaching out to help in many ways, from volunteering to donating money and items like pet food and toys.
CSHS also established The Circle in summer 2020. The Circle is a group of givers donating to the humane society each month. McDonald said it’s been helpful for CSHS to depend on these gifts and budget for them when reviewing funds and planning for the future.
While CSHS has had to face hardships in recent years like most nonprofits, McDonald said the humane society is grateful for the continued support given by the community.
“I’m just so fortunate and happy to be living in a community that values animals as much as I do. They’re amazing and they love helping animals, and I couldn’t ask for anything more than that,” McDonald said.