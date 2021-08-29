Broken bottles, discarded cans, tires and other debris were no match for a group of people aimed at cleaning up a small section of a Minnesota River bank Saturday morning.
More than 30 people, armed with buckets, shovels, gloves, bags and other items, roamed the shallow area of the river near downtown Carver. The group, which had a significant number of children, collected a variety of debris.
“I thought it would be a really good opportunity to get outside. I work at home and I’ve been spending way too much time inside,” said Jillian Dressel, of Chaska.
“I thought I might meet some nice, cool people, and I really care about the environment,” she added. “I thought it would be a really cool way to do something impactful in my own backyard.”
The two-hour endeavor was spearheaded by Nate and Terah Roise, who are remodeling an historic building in downtown Carver into the Getaway Motor Café.
“Terah and I love walking along the river and one day when we were exploring down here, I was struck by how low the river was and by how much trash there was,” Nate said, while taking a short water break. “I thought; never let a crisis go to waste. We just decided to do it and with the water so low, it was the perfect opportunity to clean it up.”
Lorayne Jensen, of Carver, along with her children, Ezra, 8; Farrah, 5; and Naomi, 3; and her parents, Mechele and David Pitchford, of Dassel, also participated in the cleanup effort.
“We love Carver so we wanted to help clean it up and keep it beautiful,” Jensen said while walking a path to the river. “We’ve come down here and saw how low it was and all the garbage.
“When we saw this (cleanup event) in the paper, we thought we wanted to be a part of it,” she added. “I grew up doing this sort of thing with my family; cleaning up our neighborhoods. If no one else is going to do it; we need to take care of it.”