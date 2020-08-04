Add the city of Carver’s annual Steamboat Days to the list of casualties.
The three-day event held the first weekend after Labor Day has been canceled, according to Steamboat Days Committee Chair Kristy Mock.
“After much deliberation (and angst) we were just not able to bring an event together that would be able to abide by the current state mandates,” Mock wrote in a social media post late last week, referring to the various COVID-19 restrictions.
“Our group of volunteers understands the disappointment,” Mock said, adding that the committee is also disappointed in not being to provide “this fun weekend for our community.”
Mock could not be reached in recent days for additional comment, but in the social media post, said: “Our volunteer group works very hard to put on this large event, and we are already looking forward to it next year!”
The committee runs independently of the city. Mayor Courtney Johnson said: “I know the volunteers on the Steamboat Days committee put a lot of thought into how they could safely hold the event, before ultimately deciding to cancel.
“It’s a tough decision, but one I support 100%,” Johnson added. “I’m happy the volunteer committee prioritized the health and safety of our community and those who love Steamboat Days.”
Cherie Ramczak said she and others from Carver will miss the event, but respect the decision.
“There is so much uncertainty out there, so why take the chance? It’s a wise move, but we will miss the parade,” Ramczak said.
In summing up her post, Mock said: “Thank you for your understanding, and whether you agree or disagree, please be kind”