A Wild West show, fire department water fights and a parade headline the return of Steamboat Days in Carver.
“I’m so ready for it, as well as festivals in other communities,” said Travis Sinclair of Waconia, who says he’s a regular at downtown Carver establishments. “I like Carver’s parade and stuff, and the people are always so much fun to be around.”
New this year for the celebration Sept. 10-12 is the Wild West Show, which was scheduled last year before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most communities’ celebrations.
“We’ve been working on this for several months and biding our time, waiting to see what the state mandates might be,” said Steamboat Days Committee Chair Kristy Mock. “Because of COVID, we all certainly missed it last year.”
The return of Steamboat Days was recently announced on social media.
“It’s been great to see the response on social media about how excited people are to have it back,” Mock said. “I think people are looking forward to getting out again and enjoying some fun festivities.”
More details will soon be released regarding specific days/times of events, Mock said.
A partial preliminary list of events includes: fire department water fights, medallion hunt, fishing tournament, car show, bean bag tournament, Wild West Show, fireworks, food trucks, parade and musical performances by bands PopRocks, Ragtown and Johnny Holm Band.