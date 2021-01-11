There will not be a Soggy Bottom snow golf tournament this month in Carver’s Riverside Park, but that isn’t stopping the annual fundraising effort designed to assist community friends and neighbors struggling with medical needs.
The Carver Lions Club, which sponsors the event, had to cancel the festivities because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The club and Soggy Bottom Committee has announced that Jill Curry, a resident of Carver the last 26 years, will be receiving funds via donations and Soggy Bottom stocking hat sales.
It is the 12th year of the event, which traditionally includes a unique golf tournament and other festivities, as well as food and refreshment sales.
Kristy Mock, an officer with the Carver Lions Club and Soggy Bottom Chair, has said the event’s proceeds “help individuals and families in the community who are having some medical difficulties.”
In its announcement, the club and committee said: "Curry went to a hospital in October with stomach and back pain. In November, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 terminal pancreatic and liver cancer."
Donations for Curry may be sent to eventbrite.com/e/135610393337. The donation period has started and runs through Feb. 1, according to the announcement.
The ‘eventbrite’ site is a donation site only. Donating does not reserve a hat, “but is strictly from the goodness of your heart,” according to the announcement.
The Soggy Bottom hats, which cost $25, are expected to arrive Jan. 20. Locations where they may be purchased will be announced on the Carver Lions Club website. The red, white and blue-colored hats read “Goodbye 2020” on one side and “Hello 2021” on the other.