A downtown Chaska house caught fire Tuesday afternoon, displacing the tenants and killing one family pet.
Around 2:15 p.m., firefighters responded to 208 Pine Street, according to Chaska Fire Chief Tim Wiebe. It was a rental home to five people, including three children, he said. The mother and one child were home at the time; neither was injured.
The damage was “a lot, quite a bit — it’s not livable,” Wiebe said. Firefighters calmed the flames within an hour, but were on the scene for four hours.
Wiebe said one cat died and the second pet cat's status is unknown.
The family is finding a temporary home with the American Red Cross, Wiebe said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.