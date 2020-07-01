This mostly black female was born in 2010. This little lady is a cat with a cattitude. If she knows and trusts you, she is friendly on her own terms. She likes brushing, ankle rubs, and plays with interactive toys. She prefers to sit near you and not be held. When she is tired of petting, she’ll turn and nip you, hence kids over age 12 are recommended. She hides around most strangers and spooks with sudden movements and loud noises. It will take weeks for her to come around. She needs to be the only pet.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $175. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492.