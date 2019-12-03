The Chanhassen Evening Rotary Club has finalized its fifth annual Carver County Veterans Council holiday gift giving project.
The Evening Rotary works with the Carver County Veteran Services Office to put together a gift giving program to serve Carver County veterans. This year they will serve 21 families with food, gift giving and entertainment opportunities. The gift bags will be delivered to the families in early December.
Funding has come in the form of “Happy Dollar” rotary donations and proceeds from the rotarians’ annual corn hole tournament.
The Chanhassen Evening Rotary thanks Chanhassen Culvers, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Chanhassen Cinema, Kwik Trip and Mackenthun's for their assistance, according to a press release.
The Evening Rotary Club also serves at Feed My Starving Children.
The club welcomes visitors to weekly meetings at 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Chanhassen American Legion Post 580.