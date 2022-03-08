On Feb. 17, the Chaska American Legion Post 57 organization presented a combined donation of $1,600 to members of the Ridgeview Foundation.
"These funds will be used to help Ridgeview deliver on its mission to enhance the health of people it serves in the greater southwest metro area by creating a culture that nurtures the whole person: mind, body, and spirit. This is a mission that closely aligns with our organization's values," stated a Legion press release.
"Together, members of the American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary, and Sons of the American Legion make up what is known as the American Legion Family. All three organizations place high importance on preserving our American traditions and values, caring for veterans and their families, improving quality of life for our nation’s children, and perhaps most importantly, teaching the fundamentals of good citizenship."