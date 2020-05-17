The Chaska American Legion Post 57 has elected its officers, by consent, for the 2020-21 year, which starts June 1.
The following members were installed by Paul Busch, 3rd District vice commander, to hold office:
- Commander: Gary Van Eyll
- Vice Commanders: Dave Holland, Thomas Flores, Jack Metzger
- Adjutant: Steve Nelson
- Sergeant at Arms: Paul Stacken
- Chaplain: Steve Tompkins
- Finance: Terry Lonto
- Historian: Harold Brose
- E-Board-At-Large: Dick Wermerskirchen and Gene Meuwissen
"Commander Gary Van Eyll would like to thank those that served this past year and welcomes the new officers along with those continuing to hold an officer position," stated a press release.