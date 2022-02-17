Chaska American Legion Post 57 hosted the Carver County Veterans’ Council (CCVC) meeting on Feb. 3.
The CCVC’s purpose is to encourage the common good, foster patriotism and loyalty, maintain allegiance to the United States, and to promote the principles and policies of the individual organizations, according to an American Legion press release. The CCVC does promotes and supports local veteran and military family programs and services.
The CCVC meets the first Thursday of the month with the exception of January and July. The meeting location rotates amongst the different Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) and Legion posts with a lunch served following each meeting. A typical meeting has approximately 20 participants in attendance.