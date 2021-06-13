During the May 13 Legionnaire Membership Meeting, Chaska American Legion Post 57 hosted Minnesota Third District Commander Linda Dvorak during her district-wide tour to call on community members.
Dvorak took the opportunity to learn about veteran support efforts in the Chaska community, according to a Legion press release. Dvorak also had the privilege to partake in the Chaska Post’s 2021-22 Officer Installation Ceremony.
This year’s officers include:
- Commander: Gary Van Eyll
- Vice Commanders: Jack Metzger, Dave Holland and Jeremy Evans
- Adjutant: Steve Nelson
- Chaplin: Steve Tompkins
- Historian: Harold Brose
- Finance: Terry Lonto
- Sergeant at Arms: Paul Stacken
- Executive Board Members at Large: Jay Molnau and Dick Wermerskirchen
Chartered by Congress in 1919, the American Legion is a patriotic veterans organization focusing on service to veterans, servicemembers and communities.
For more information about joining, donating or volunteering with the American Legion, contact Commander Gary Van Eyll at 612-723-1048.