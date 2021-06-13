Legion welcomes Third District Commander

Members of the Chaska American Legion Post 57 welcomed Third District Commander Linda Dvorak during its May Legionnaire Membership Meeting. Pictured from left: Jay Molnau, Steve Nelson, Gary Van Eyll, Steve Tompkins, Third District Commander Linda Dvorak, Terry Lonto, Jack Metzger, Paul Stacken and Dick Wermerskirchen.

 Submitted photo

During the May 13 Legionnaire Membership Meeting, Chaska American Legion Post 57 hosted Minnesota Third District Commander Linda Dvorak during her district-wide tour to call on community members.

Dvorak took the opportunity to learn about veteran support efforts in the Chaska community, according to a Legion press release. Dvorak also had the privilege to partake in the Chaska Post’s 2021-22 Officer Installation Ceremony.

This year’s officers include:

  • Commander: Gary Van Eyll
  • Vice Commanders: Jack Metzger, Dave Holland and Jeremy Evans
  • Adjutant: Steve Nelson
  • Chaplin: Steve Tompkins
  • Historian: Harold Brose
  • Finance: Terry Lonto
  • Sergeant at Arms: Paul Stacken
  • Executive Board Members at Large: Jay Molnau and Dick Wermerskirchen

Chartered by Congress in 1919, the American Legion is a patriotic veterans organization focusing on service to veterans, servicemembers and communities.

For more information about joining, donating or volunteering with the American Legion, contact Commander Gary Van Eyll at 612-723-1048.

