Chaska Fishing with Friends
Buy Now

Adrian Peralta shows off his catch during a Fishing with Friends expedition in 2018.

 File photo by Alex Chhith

Chaska Area Fishing with Friends is holding a fishing photo contest.

“Show off your fish this summer and send us your photos,” states an announcement.

The contest, which runs May 9-Aug. 31, is for all anglers of all ages. Prizes range from gift cards to fishing gear.

Contestants are asked to email info@chaskafishingwithfriends.com.

Include:

  • Name
  • City
  • Age (if under 18)
  • Type of fish and bait used
  • Where (name of river, lake or pond)
  • Photo of the contestant and a fish

One winner will be drawn at the end of each month. One entry per person per month, with up to four chances to win.

Submitted photos and winners will be posted on the CAFWF Facebook page and www.cafwf.org.

All fishing regulations apply, and contestants are asked to practice social distancing recommendations.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you