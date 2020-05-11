Chaska Area Fishing with Friends is holding a fishing photo contest.
“Show off your fish this summer and send us your photos,” states an announcement.
The contest, which runs May 9-Aug. 31, is for all anglers of all ages. Prizes range from gift cards to fishing gear.
Contestants are asked to email info@chaskafishingwithfriends.com.
Include:
- Name
- City
- Age (if under 18)
- Type of fish and bait used
- Where (name of river, lake or pond)
- Photo of the contestant and a fish
One winner will be drawn at the end of each month. One entry per person per month, with up to four chances to win.
Submitted photos and winners will be posted on the CAFWF Facebook page and www.cafwf.org.
All fishing regulations apply, and contestants are asked to practice social distancing recommendations.