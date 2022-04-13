By mid-October, drivers headed east into Chaska on Highway 212 will spot an update to the city’s most prominent water tower, at Community Park on Hundertmark Road near Clover Ridge Elementary.
The 1.5-million-gallon tank, constructed in 2002, is set to be reconditioned this year. Water and Sewer Director Matt Haefner presented the Chaska City Council at an April 4 meeting, with a rendering with an updated logo and font.
The current water tower design uses a light shade of blue with the “a” and “s” in Chaska connecting at the bottom, forming a river. Additionally, there is a blue logo next to the city’s name. Haefner said the water tower is in “dire need” of being repainted as rust marks blanket the surface.
“I have been pushing the idea of some new looks, at least to present to the council, to get a little feedback on whether we want to do something new,” he said. The updated look, adding color to the logo and using the standard city font, in the color black, drew rave reviews from board members.
Councilor Mike Huang said the “logo is vibrant” and “catches your eye.” Councilor Taylor Hubbard said the city’s logo has created “brand identity.”
Water towers are repainted and maintained every 20 years, said City Administrator Matt Podhradsky.
The Bavaria Tower, which is a 750,000-gallon tank, is in the Symphony Hills Development. This tower was constructed in 2008 and is scheduled to be reconditioned in 2028. The Industrial Tower in the Jonathan Industrial Park, also a 1.5-million-gallon tank, was repainted and reconditioned in 2011 and is not scheduled for service until 2031.
The city expects the need for a fourth water tower in the near-future in the area of the Southwest Industrial Park.
“If there were to be a time for change for water towers, this would be the time to do it,” Podhradsky said. “We’re going to have multiples coming up here.”
While the logo and Chaska name will be prominent to those on the highway and the Clover Ridge neighborhood, Podhradsky described the opposite view on the backside of the tower aligning with the first tee box at the Chaska Town Course.
The bidding process will begin immediately, Haefner said. Last estimates were roughly $1.6 million for the project.
RISING COSTS
Construction costs, not only for supply issues, but also transportation of goods, have skyrocketed in recent years. That has led to an expected price increase from $1.4 million to $1.8 million for the clubhouse and maintenance buildings at The Loop at Chaska, formerly the Chaska Par 30.
Construction of The Loop, a barrier-free golf course, accessible to all, is expected to be complete in 2022.
“We do have strategies for going out to bid where we think can help bring that price back down. Mainly, we’re going to go aggressively and make sure we are getting this out to local contractors,” Podhradsky said.
The city could lock in with one contractor to complete both golf buildings, as well as a new shelter at Lions Park.
“Those three projects would keep a contractor busy for the entire summer. While we need the clubhouse built to open the facility, the maintenance building just needs to be done this fall. It gives the contractor a bit of flexibility,” Podhradsky said.
Estimates for the golf buildings are $732,000 for the clubhouse and $1,023,600 for the maintenance structure. The city will be financing this project over 25 years. The debt service would be $108,000 per year and would be paid initially from operating revenues.
Staff anticipates bringing final bids in time for the first meeting in May.