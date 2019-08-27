One of the winning Minnesota State Fair entries had a decidedly Chaska taste.
Chaska native Megan Turak Boe, now of Minneapolis, won first place in the Creative Activities decorated cupcakes division, out of 38 entries.
The theme? Minnesota sports. More specifically, curling. The cupcakes are decorated with renderings of brooms and stones and, in one instance, "Team USA Curling Chaska."
Father-in-law Greg Boe reports that they are chocolate cupcakes with a chocolate ganache filling and peppermint frosting.
Boe, a state representative, will be making his own appearance at the fair's House of Representative booth 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 29.
WINNERS
There were a number of local winners at the Creative Activities building, including Erin McKenna, who took first place for her chocolate chip cookies, and Linda Wendland, who took first place for her bread.
CANNED AND PRESERVED FOODS
Wild fruit jelly
- Valorie Pearson Chanhassen, second place
Blueberry jam
- Shelley Haider, Chanhassen, third place
Red raspberry jam
- Shelley Haider, Chanhassen, third place
Amber maple syrup/rich flavor
- Brett Sieberer (Lowry Nature Center), Victoria, second place
Tomato mixture - Minnesota Style
- Valorie Pearson Chanhassen, second place
BAKED PRODUCTS
Chocolate chip cookies, no fruits or nuts
- Erin McKenna, Chaska, first place
Peanut butter, no additions, cookies and bars
- Katherine Fischenich Carver, third place
Bread, whole wheat or graham
- Linda Wendland Chaska, first place
Bars, layered, no lemon
- Stephanie Holeve Chanhassen, fifth place
COLLECTIONS
Postcards, views, places or buildings, etc., scenic nature (non-Minnesota)
- Stephanie Holeve, Chanhassen, first place
Minnesota postcards
- Stephanie Holeve, Chanhassen, third place
GARMENT MAKING
Blouse (junior group)
- Isabelle Kusske, Carver, second place
Dress (junior group)
- Isabelle Kusske, Carver, second place
Skirt or slacks (junior group)
- Isabelle Kusske, Carver, second place
HANDCRAFT
Animals (wildlife, bugs, fish, etc.) free-hand painting on porcelain
- Amy Gruber, Chaska, fourth place
NEEDLECRAFT
Adult sweater, plain pullover, hand-knitted
- Michelle McLeland, Chaska, third place
Adult sweater, limited use, texture pullover, hand-knitted
- Michelle McLeland, Chaska, third place
Child sweater, dress or suit, plain, size 3-12, hand-knitted
- Melissa Gerbozy, Chanhassen, first place
Child sweater, dress or suit, texture, size 3-12, hand-knitted
- Melissa Gerbozy, Chanhassen, first place
Special award from The Yarnery for a knit sweater
- Melissa Gerbozy, Chanhassen, first place
Table runner or centerpiece, lace entire, hand made, crocheted, knitted or tatted
- Kelly Auer, Victoria, fifth place
Scarf, medium weight yarn, less than 16 inches wide, hand-knitted
- Kelly Auer, Victoria, fourth place
Cap or hat, plain, hand-knitted
- Kelly Auer, Victoria, fifth place
FINE ARTS
Ceramics/Glass
- Katharine Eksuzian, Victoria, first place, and recipient of the Minnesota Art Center Sculpture Award for her piece "Monotropa Uniflora" (Hand Sculpted, Soda Fired, Cone 10, B Clay)