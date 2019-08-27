Cupcakes

Chaska native, Megan Turak Boe, now of Minneapolis, won first place in the decorated cupcakes division, with these curling-themed cupcakes.

One of the winning Minnesota State Fair entries had a decidedly Chaska taste.

Chaska native Megan Turak Boe, now of Minneapolis, won first place in the Creative Activities decorated cupcakes division, out of 38 entries.

The theme? Minnesota sports. More specifically, curling. The cupcakes are decorated with renderings of brooms and stones and, in one instance, "Team USA Curling Chaska."

Father-in-law Greg Boe reports that they are chocolate cupcakes with a chocolate ganache filling and peppermint frosting. 

Boe, a state representative, will be making his own appearance at the fair's House of Representative booth 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 29.

WINNERS

There were a number of local winners at the Creative Activities building, including Erin McKenna, who took first place for her chocolate chip cookies, and Linda Wendland, who took first place for her bread.

CANNED AND PRESERVED FOODS

Wild fruit jelly

  • Valorie Pearson Chanhassen, second place

Blueberry jam

  • Shelley Haider, Chanhassen, third place

Red raspberry jam

  • Shelley Haider, Chanhassen, third place

Amber maple syrup/rich flavor

  • Brett Sieberer (Lowry Nature Center), Victoria, second place

Tomato mixture - Minnesota Style

  • Valorie Pearson Chanhassen, second place

BAKED PRODUCTS

Chocolate chip cookies, no fruits or nuts

  • Erin McKenna, Chaska, first place

Peanut butter, no additions, cookies and bars

  • Katherine Fischenich Carver, third place

Bread, whole wheat or graham

  • Linda Wendland Chaska, first place

Bars, layered, no lemon

  • Stephanie Holeve Chanhassen, fifth place

COLLECTIONS

Postcards, views, places or buildings, etc., scenic nature (non-Minnesota)

  • Stephanie Holeve, Chanhassen, first place

Minnesota postcards

  • Stephanie Holeve, Chanhassen, third place

GARMENT MAKING

Blouse (junior group)

  • Isabelle Kusske, Carver, second place

Dress (junior group)

  • Isabelle Kusske, Carver, second place

Skirt or slacks (junior group)

  • Isabelle Kusske, Carver, second place

HANDCRAFT

Animals (wildlife, bugs, fish, etc.) free-hand painting on porcelain

  • Amy Gruber, Chaska, fourth place

NEEDLECRAFT

Adult sweater, plain pullover, hand-knitted

  • Michelle McLeland, Chaska, third place

Adult sweater, limited use, texture pullover, hand-knitted

  • Michelle McLeland, Chaska, third place

Child sweater, dress or suit, plain, size 3-12, hand-knitted

  • Melissa Gerbozy, Chanhassen, first place

Child sweater, dress or suit, texture, size 3-12, hand-knitted

  • Melissa Gerbozy, Chanhassen, first place

Special award from The Yarnery for a knit sweater

  • Melissa Gerbozy, Chanhassen, first place

Table runner or centerpiece, lace entire, hand made, crocheted, knitted or tatted

  • Kelly Auer, Victoria, fifth place

Scarf, medium weight yarn, less than 16 inches wide, hand-knitted

  • Kelly Auer, Victoria, fourth place

Cap or hat, plain, hand-knitted

  • Kelly Auer, Victoria, fifth place

FINE ARTS

Ceramics/Glass

  • Katharine Eksuzian, Victoria, first place, and recipient of the Minnesota Art Center Sculpture Award for her piece "Monotropa Uniflora" (Hand Sculpted, Soda Fired, Cone 10, B Clay)

