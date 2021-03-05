Five Carver County developments recently received funding through the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, with the goal of increasing area affordable housing.
The local awards, totaling around $6.7 million, come mostly from the state, said Director Elise Durbin with the Carver County Community Development Agency (CDA).
Awards will go toward buildings in Chaska and Waconia, along with others throughout the state.
WHY AFFORDABLE HOUSING?
Local agencies say more budget homes, both transitional and permanent, are necessary.
Median monthly rent ($1,146) and home prices ($313,200) have increased at least 22% from 2000 to 2019 in the county, but income has only gone up by 6-8%, according to the Minnesota Housing Partnership and Metropolitan Council.
Of the 36,000 households in the county, over 2,800 pay more than half their income for housing. In the seven-county metro, an average employee would need to work 75 hours per week to afford a one-bedroom apartment, according to the data.
CDA Deputy Director Allison Streich said those numbers mean more economical housing is needed — especially considering how full its affordable and subsidized housing waitlist already is.
Of the agency’s 630 units, there’s only a 2% vacancy rate. Streich said that’s mostly just people moving in and out.
“We take for granted, I think, of what it means to just have a roof over your head at night,” she said.
WEST CREEK
New 18-unit efficiency apartments will come to downtown Chaska across the street from the Eastern Carver County Schools bus station. It’s a partnership between Launch Ministry and the CDA.
Following two previous attempts at securing the award, West Creek Apartments is a go. The award is $4.58 million.
The building, meant to support young adults coming out of homelessness, will enter the planning process later this year, according to Bob Roepke, with Community Asset Foundation.
The building will house residents likely up to one year before finding them a permanent home. It will serve those ages 18 into their late-20s.
Roepke said the need for affordable housing is only growing with the pandemic, and people shouldn’t have to leave town to find somewhere to live.
“Availability of housing to address this need isn't keeping up with the growth of homelessness,” Roepke said, noting the 18 units are just a start.
“This makes a bit of a dent maybe in terms of that growing need,” Roepke said. “It provides some hope for them in terms of getting stability in their life and finding hope for the future.”
Between emergency shelters and leased apartments, Launch Ministry is currently helping around 20 young adults find housing, according to Executive Director/Founder Corey Magstadt.
West Creek could double the number of people it could help with this building.
HABITAT
In a joint application with the CDA, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity is building townhouses behind Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church in Chaska. Already under construction, six of the eight units are covered under the $448,000 award.
The other two are likely to be funded at another time for construction deadline reasons, according to Habitat Project Systems Supervisor Chad Dipman.
Homebuyers earning $40,000 to $89,000 a year or more would likely qualify.
ERNST HOUSE
On North Walnut Street, south of City Square Park, lies a vacant 130-plus-year-old home: the Ernst House. The historically-designated structure was moved from Firemen’s Park a few years ago.
After renovation, the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath, full basement home will be available for lower-income buyers due to a $100,000 grant. People making 80% or less of the area median income qualify, Streich said.
Next door was the site of another historic building, the Ess House, demolished following a fire in 2017. That lot will soon be home to three new townhouse units.
The housing land grant is nearly $340,000, Streich said. The new townhomes “will be built with an eye towards historic compatibility,” Chaska Assistant City Administrator Kabat said, fitting in with the Ernst House next door.
The city is working to find an architect and builder before Chaska City Council approval, with the goal of starting construction this year, Kabat said.
All those units will be affordable with income restrictions. There wouldn’t be a limit as to how long buyers could live there, even if their income goes up.
Nearby Waconia has more affordable homes in its future, too.
Streich said Trails Edge South, at 85 Airport Road, will cater to people earning 60% or less of area median income. The 60-unit apartment, also part of the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency awards, will hopefully break ground this fall. The award is for $1.25 million.
Regionally, the CDA anticipates developing more land in the future. It owns unused land in the county that could potentially be used to make lower-cost homes.
Roepke said he hopes to see budget housing grow in the county. Developers might overlook them in favor of more expensive units, but more dense housing or public-private partnerships could be the solution.
It’s important for keeping neighborhoods neighborly, he said.
“If your family grew, you could stay within the development, maintain friendships, and have a sense of community,” he said.