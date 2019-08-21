The Chaska Fire Department swore in five probationary firefighters on July 29.
“After being on probation for two years, passing the state Fire I, Fire II, and Hazmat Certifications they are now fully fledged firefighters. Around 140 hours were put in between these three certifications,” according to an email from the fire department’s administrative assistant Sarah Anderson.
“Hours do not include our Monday night trainings, different fire department events outside of our Monday night trainings, countless medical/fire calls in which we respond to when our pagers go off, and working full time jobs outside the department with a family at home supporting them.”
Seven members also received stork pins for assisting in a child birth in July. Chaska Fire Chief Tim Wiebe also presented fire department blankets to a firefighter Justin Dawson and his wife Rosalyn for the birth of their baby in March.