Stephen Kraus took over the role of Chaska fire chief on June 1. Kraus, a Chaska native, has worked as a firefighter for the past 15 years and served as an assistant chief for the past 11.
“It’s truly humbling, it’s almost overwhelming how humbling it is,” said Kraus, who assumes the role following former Fire Chief Tim Wiebe’s retirement in February.
“As a firefighter you look up to the chief from day one and I never thought I would necessarily be in this position. But, you know, I’m here and I’m ready and I’m looking forward to it.”
Kraus originally joined the fire department “to get involved within the community and do some civic service,” but it didn’t take long for him to feel connected to the work.
“Fire gets in your blood,” Kraus said. “Once you start, it just has a way of kind of getting in your blood and becoming a part of you.”
While he was doing this paid, on-call work with the department, he and his sister Michelle Kraus ran Ladybug Child Care Center in Chaska for the past 15 years.
“I actually never thought I would leave our family company, but they’ve been very supportive,” Kraus said. “The stars aligned and it was a good time for me to move on from Ladybug. As I looked closer at both organizations, this ended up being a really good opportunity for me to transition and do something new, challenge myself differently and be a part of an organization that I really value and truly, truly have come to care about.”
Kraus’ wife and three children have also been supportive of the transition, with Kraus claiming his elementary school-aged kids think his new job is “pretty cool.” He has received some great pieces of advice from others on how to go about his new role.
“One of them was, ‘don’t over-promise, don’t promise something you can’t deliver.’ I think that’s pretty wise,” Kraus said. “Another one was to, ‘be humble and truly listen.’ This role is about serving the firefighters, it’s not about being the boss guy, I’m here for them.”
Kraus is keen to “maximize on what we’re already doing well as an organization” and continue revitalizing other areas, such as the duty crew model.
The duty crew is made up of six full-time members and 44 paid on-call members who help staff the department during non-traditional working hours.
“We want to continue to grow that program and transition away from the pager model and get to a more traditional schedule,” Kraus said. “I feel strongly about finishing that journey for the department. I’ve seen the side of having to walk out of holidays and birthdays because that’s when we were needed.”
While Kraus is uncertain what the first few weeks of his transition will hold exactly, he is excited to continue working for the people.
“One of the things that I feel very strongly about and passionate about with the service model that we have within the fire service is customer service,” Kraus said. “You know, we’re the people that show up, so we have to do it the right way and make sure that people are taken care of.”