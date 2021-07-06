Deputies of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol received a report of a swimmer who had gone underwater and didn’t resurface at the Commons Beach in Excelsior on Lake Minnetonka at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
Three Sheriff’s Office water patrol boats responded to the report, along with South Lake Minnetonka Police, the Excelsior Fire District and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Upon arrival, a DNR conservation officer saw the victim underwater and jumped into the lake with a Hennepin County deputy. The two pulled the victim out and lifted him into a patrol boat. Lifesaving measures began on the boat and paramedics continued once the boat returned to shore.
The victim, identified as Benjamin Garcia of Apple Valley, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis where he was later pronounced dead. Garcia, a 2014 Chaska High School graduate, was 26 years old.
The incident is being investigated by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the cause of death was drowning and was determined to be an accident.
Garcia was part of Missota Conference Championship relay teams, including a school-record relay effort in 2013. He also played soccer at Chaska, graduating in 2014.
Nate Foss, Chaska High School Boys Track and Field coach, commented on Garcia’s death: “He was a great kid. Kind and somewhat quiet, but a hard worker and a terrific teammate. He was always willing to do the extra repeat during a workout. Was always willing to step into a relay and be there for his team.”