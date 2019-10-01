Chaska High School Homecoming activities continue throughout the week.
An afternoon pepfest and coronation will be held Friday, Oct. 4 at Chaska High School, followed by a 4 p.m. parade in downtown Chaska.
The parade starts at the 500 block of Fourth Street East; turns left on Maple Street West; turns right on Third Street East, and ends at Walnut Street, at the corner of City Square Park.
The Hall of Fame induction follows the parade:
- 4:45 p.m.: Dinner and social at Chaska High School Commons
- 5:45 p.m.: Induction program at Chaska High School Auditorium
The Homecoming football game is 7 p.m, with the Hawks facing off against Jefferson High School (Bloomington). The Hall of Fame inductees and royalty will be announced at halftime, and the Chaska High School Marching Band will perform.
The festivities conclude for students on Saturday with a dance at Chaska High School.