Symphony Hills
Buy Now

Why did you move to Chaska? The Chaska Historical Society wants to know.

 File photo by Mark W. Olson

The Chaska Historical Society wants to know why residents live in Chaska — rather than another community or state.

It's upcoming "Why Chaska?" display (likely to be a virtual presentation), will look at the many reasons people chose to move to Chaska.

"We're primarily looking for input from people who moved here between 1950 and today, a population from a timeframe we don't have a lot of information on in our collection," said Chaska Historical Society President Lisa Oberski,

The society's website, www.chaskahistory.org, has a link to a questionnaire allowing residents to participate publicly or anonymously.

"Please add your story to Chaska's story," Oberski said.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you