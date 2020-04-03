The Chaska Historical Society wants to know why residents live in Chaska — rather than another community or state.
It's upcoming "Why Chaska?" display (likely to be a virtual presentation), will look at the many reasons people chose to move to Chaska.
"We're primarily looking for input from people who moved here between 1950 and today, a population from a timeframe we don't have a lot of information on in our collection," said Chaska Historical Society President Lisa Oberski,
The society's website, www.chaskahistory.org, has a link to a questionnaire allowing residents to participate publicly or anonymously.
"Please add your story to Chaska's story," Oberski said.