Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl declared a local emergency at a council meeting Monday night, where councilors distanced themselves in an effort to prevent a possible COVID-19 spread.
Windschitl reminded people to physically distance themselves, wash hands, not touch your face, and stay home. He also called on the city to share supplies and check in on friends and neighbors who may be at higher-risk.
“If we really want to help control this virus, these are the important things that we’ve gotta do,” he said.
Chaska Fire Chief Tim Wiebe is at the helm of emergency management and spoke at the meeting. He said he’s met with each department head to come up with plans for communication and response.
“This pandemic is not like anything we’ve seen before, but some of the pieces of the puzzle that we’ve been implementing are similar to a flood or tornado, and we’ve been through a few floods here in our lifetime,” Wiebe said.
The city’s goal is to keep continuity of services in the fire, police, water, electric, plowing and other departments.
Wiebe said he is in constant contact with officials at county, state and federal levels regarding the virus and response measures.
He reminded the community to “be prepared but don’t panic,” develop a family plan and communicate it to children, help each other out by shopping for someone or sharing supplies, and making sure the elderly have what they need without physically contacting them.
“We’re doing everything possible to keep our staff, families and the entire community of Chaska safe while trying to keep some semblance of normalcy if that is even possible,” Wiebe said. “Let’s be kind to people.”
Chaska city buildings like the Community Center and Event/Curling Center are closed and expected to reopen in April. The Chaska City Hall remains open.
Windschitl said the location of council meetings may soon change to places like the Event Center to follow social distancing rules.
It’s not the first time the city has declared a local emergency. City Administrator Matt Podhradsky said doing so lets the city request reimbursement funds from agencies like FEMA.
The city has been prudent about financial planning every year to ensure it has emergency funds, councilors said.
“All this uncertainty can be unnerving. Please, please stay calm. We’ve always prided ourselves on being the best small town in Minnesota,” Windschitl said. “If there ever ever was a time that we needed to come together, it is undoubtedly right now.”
CARVER
The Carver City Hall, Fire Station, and Public Services Building are closed to the public. City officials expect those buildings to be closed through the end of the month.
All scheduled Carver City Hall events are cancelled through at least March 31.
Carver officials remind people the utility bill payment drop box in the City Hall vestibule will remain open. Utility and water services are not expected to change in the next 30 days.