Chaska Moravian Church announces the installation of its new pastor, the Rev. Charles "Charlie" McDonald, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 18.
McDonald received a bachelor of science in computer science from Moravian College in 2017 and his master of divinity from Moravian Theological Seminary on May 8, 2021. He was ordained as a pastor of the Moravian Church on May 15.
"He brings experience in youth ministry, as well as his IT background, and a deep desire to grow in his own faith walk as he helps to make a difference in the lives of those around him," stated a Chaska Moravian Church press release.
“What I really love to do is provide care. For me, it is an honor to walk with people in the best times of their lives and the worst. It’s like walking on holy ground," McDonald said.
The public is invited to Chaska Moravian Church, 115 East Fourth St., Chaska, on July 18 to welcome Pastor Charlie and his wife, Rebecca. The Rev. Bruce Nelson will conduct the installation service, which will be followed by a reception in the fellowship hall.
Chaska Moravian Church continues to observe COVID precautions, but those who are fully vaccinated have the option to go without masks, except during times when they wish to join in singing, according to a press release.