The City of Chaska’s preliminary tax levy, to be approved in December after a public hearing, would increase homeowners’ taxes by $64 a year (or $5.33 a month) according to a City Council meeting. Councilmembers approved the preliminary levy, in total set at $11.4 million, 5-0.
That’s the highest possible tax a resident could see this year — it can’t be higher than $5.33 a month (for the average house) based on this preliminary vote, but can be lowered ahead of the final winter vote.
Mayor Mark Windschitl said the council has been working on this since June, attending multiple work sessions to decide on an appropriate budget in an unusual year.
Based on the average Chaska home, with a median value of $285,000 in 2021, next year’s taxes would be around $872 per person.
“I don’t like seeing raising our taxes to $5.33 a month but learning what I’ve learned through this process is that... we have to do these four items to keep the city on a forward pace,” Windschitl said.
HOW DOES CHASKA COMPARE?
City documents state the city would rank 79th out of 86 cities in the metro area, assuming the other cities don’t increase taxes.
Chaska’s tax levy, per capita, would be around $412. That compares to $268 in White Bear Lake, $446 in Chanhassen, $792 in West Saint Paul, and $853 in Minneapolis.
BREAKING IT DOWN
The levy includes money for the city’s general fund, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, and other governmental funds.
Council documents say within the total proposed amount, just under $270,000 could be used for the city’s tax abatement projects (which would “have no impact” on 2021 taxpayers). Another $170,000 would be used for the Chaska EDA if approved.
Projects under the preliminary levy include $475,000 for street work, $60,000 in trail upgrades, and $60,000 for a new pedestrian trail bridge. Also included is $50,000 to make a fire station sidewalk and address accessibility concerns and $45,000 for work on the Municipal Services Building.
The added $300,000 levy, included in the maximum $11.4 million preliminary number, would allow for a Cortina Woods Park Rehabilitation, Clover Hockey Rink rehabilitation, work to the Lion’s Park shelter, and Chaska Town Course court resurfacing.
The council is currently reviewing this year’s funds, Mayor Windschitl said, and residents will be mailed out information detailing the levy.
December 7 is set for the city’s annual Truth in Taxation public hearing, and Dec. 21 is the final levy establishing date where the 2021 budget will be adopted.