The city of Chaska has updated its mask mandates for city staff and public facilities, according to a report by City Administrator Matt Podhradsky.
The “COVID-19 Wind-Down” plan includes a lifted mask mandate for vaccinated people. They are no longer required to wear masks in public facilities, though those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 are “recommended” to.
As for city staff, vaccinated employees no longer need to wear a mask while working, effective late last week. Prior to this, employees needed to wear masks in public facilities or when working with groups of people.
Podhradsky said though many city employees have already returned to in-person work, by June 14 all employees will do so. Unvaccinated employees should continue wearing masks, though the city will not be enforcing it.
Podhradsky said the Chaska City Council will be asked to formally remove the existing emergency orders on July 12, 2021. City Council meetings will return to the Council Chambers in-person in July, though the virtual option will still be available.
In addition, the city’s EOC (Emergency Operations Center, established March 2020) will no longer operate after mid-June of this year.