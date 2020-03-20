This curious, busy kitten-active orange tabby was picked up by impound and not claimed. He enjoys the company of the foster's friendly dog and wants to make friends with the resident cat, who isn't interested. Thomas is shy around strangers and hasn’t met kids, but should be fine with them. Thomas is communicative, chattering periodically throughout the day. When picked up he purrs and leans into you, then after about 20 seconds he is squirms and wants down. Placing him into your lap, Thomas stays for a few moments of petting, and then is off to investigate. He door greets, follows, and sleeps part of the night with you. He seeks people attention and would not do well as an only pet.
To learn more contact Heidi 612-860-4857 at New Leash Rescue; email HMHuber@gmail.com. Pets have been vet-checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Visit www.newleashrescue.com.