Cycle Chaska is a new event showcasing the area trails and parks with bicycle leaders in the community.
The free event is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Athletic Park, 725 First St. W.
There will be two ride options, according to a Chaska Parks and Recreation press release.
1. A casual 8-mile bike ride starts Athletic Park and rides to Lion's Park. Bike rides will leave Athletic Park between 11 a.m and noon. Riders will be able to turn around at any point if they do not wish to do the entire route.
There will be water stops along the way, as well as a pit stop at Lions Park Pump Track, with demos by the Chaska Mountain Bike Team. After the pit stop riders will turn around and ride back to Athletic Park for the after-ride party.
2. A 20-mile road bike ride for experienced riders led by Bob Lincoln. This ride will leave at 11 a.m. from Athletic Park.
After the ride, there will be several activities at Athletic Park including bike vendors and informational tables, bounce house, Schram Haus Brewery, The Weenie Wagon, and bean bag boards.
Those who don't wish to ride are invited to come out to Athletic Park for fall fun.
If you don't have a bike, one can be reserved. All questions can be directed to Chaska Parks and Recreation at 952-227-7742 or email at tsyverson@chaskamn.com.