Chewy is a smart, typically active Chihuahua/Parson terrier mix born in October 2016. He is crate- and house-trained, plus knows basic commands. He is good with respectful kids, most cats, and dogs. He chases after chickens. He watches at the window for you, door greets and follows you. Chewy gives dog kisses, lays his head in your lap, and likes to sleep with you. Although he dislikes being carried, he jumps into your lap when you sit. He is friendly with trusted folk. Chewy barks to announce strangers while hesitantly anxious, and then becomes friendly. Chewy likes car rides and leash walks, also. Come meet him.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, microchipped, and are up-to-date on core vaccinations. For questions e-mail cookiecramer@gmail.comor call Elizabeth at 651-592-2161. To meet a pet please fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org.