Crown of Glory Lutheran Church in Chaska will host a community conversation on racism, noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 2 over Zoom.
This is the second installment in Crown of Glory’s “Conversations on Racism” series, presented by the church’s Justice and Inclusion Team, according to a Crown of Glory press release.
The focus is on the experience of living in the United States as an Asian-American/Pacific Islander and issues of racism that occur daily in the community.
Panelists include the Rev. Jerod Freeberg, St. John’s Evangelical Church of Shakopee; Mike Huang, Chaska City Council; David Maeda, chair of the Council on Asian-Pacific Minnesotans; and Patty Viajar, PhD, of Crown of Glory’s Justice and Inclusion Team.
“Panelists will share their own stories and will also answer questions to help others become stronger allies and to bring awareness to the ongoing racism in our community today,” the release stated.
Visit www.crownofglory.org for more information and a link to the conversation. The public is invited.