Are you looking for a companion that likes to be active with you? Cinnamon likes exercise, playing with toys, and tug-o-war. She is smart and a quick learner. Cinnamon is crate- and house-trained, plus knows basic commands. She is a red heeler/pit bull terrier mix born around May 2017. Cinnamon is initially cautious of strangers, best with kids over age 11, and needs to be the only pet in the home. She is affectionate, greets you at the door, follows you, leans against you, likes tummy rubs and enjoys sleeping with you. Cinnamon takes a shot for allergies each six weeks.
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds: 952-322-7643 or https://secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet-checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heartworm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.