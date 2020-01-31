The city of Carver is interested in following neighboring communities when it comes to using franchise fees to help cover budget gaps, particularly street maintenance.
Only one person commented on the franchise fee topic during a recent listening session by the Carver City Council, while another 30 to 40 commented via emails and Facebook messages, according to City Manager Brent Mareck.
Franchise fees are a method of collecting funds from utility companies — electric, gas and cable television — for the use of city right-of-way. Those companies pass along the fees to users.
“The overwhelming majority was opposed to the fees,” Mareck said, referring to comments received by the council, adding that it was “unique” that the council read Facebook comments at the session.
“We are hoping to show that this is a conversation that the city is willing to have, whether positive or negative, concerning the process,” he added. “The goal is to get a good cross-section of the community’s thoughts on this.”
The council will discuss the comments at its Feb. 3 meeting, but the community will have more opportunities to weigh in on the topic before anything is finalized, Mareck said, adding that notices would need to be sent out to utilities and the public about public hearings and other meetings involved with the process.
Mareck presented two options, either $8.75 or $13.75, in monthly fees that would be passed along to consumers. The smaller amount would annually generate an estimated $123,790 for the street maintenance fund, with the larger amount generating about $218,000.
Not adding franchise fees would require the city to cut existing programs and services, increase property taxes or only do street services work available under the existing city budget, Mareck said.
The city’s street maintenance program currently has an $847,000 budget gap, which would require $169,400 in cuts to the 2020 general fund.
The cities of Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria are expected to collect $1.7 million, $4.6 million and $355,000, respectively, in franchise fees in 2020, according to estimates.