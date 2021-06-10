The city of Carver enacted an emergency outdoor watering ban, effective June 9, for all properties within the city.
"The current and forecasted weather conditions, an increase in water demand due to the irrigation of lawns, and current well pumping capacity have caused the City to impose an emergency watering ban out of an abundance of caution. The emergency watering ban enables the city to coordinate and provide reliable fire protection service throughout the community," states a press release.
The ban prohibits non-essential water use, including: watering lawns, gardens and other vegetation, washing vehicles, outdoor household uses, filling pools,, and other recreational uses of water. Regular indoor household water use for drinking, cooking, cleaning, bathing are not included in the watering ban.
Those with properties with newly planted grass seed or sod may apply for a special watering permit by contacting City Hall at 952-448-5353, according to the city.