Carver
File photo by Mark W. Olson

The city of Carver has ended its emergency outdoor watering ban. 

"Residents, businesses and property owners are welcomed to use water for non-essential outdoor uses," states the city of Carver.

The ban, which lasted from June 9-16, had prohibited non-essential outdoor water use, such as watering lawns and filling pools.

However, the city reminds residents that the city has irrigation rules in place year around — addresses ending with an odd number can irrigate on odd-numbered days; addresses ending with an even number can irrigate on even-numbered days.

Elsewhere in Carver County, the city of Victoria still has an outdoor watering ban still in effect.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events