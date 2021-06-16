The city of Carver has ended its emergency outdoor watering ban.
"Residents, businesses and property owners are welcomed to use water for non-essential outdoor uses," states the city of Carver.
The ban, which lasted from June 9-16, had prohibited non-essential outdoor water use, such as watering lawns and filling pools.
However, the city reminds residents that the city has irrigation rules in place year around — addresses ending with an odd number can irrigate on odd-numbered days; addresses ending with an even number can irrigate on even-numbered days.
Elsewhere in Carver County, the city of Victoria still has an outdoor watering ban still in effect.