The Cologne Lions Club hosts a Classic Car Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, May 22 at the Cologne City Hall and Cologne Academy parking lots, 1211 Village Pkwy., Cologne.
The Classic Car Show features 30 VIP parking spots, so guests can view classic cars before or even during bingo. The event starts at 4 p.m. and will last approximately three to four hours. Bingo callers will hand out 14 $100 bingo prizes and one $300 bingo prize.
The Lions will also host a meat raffle with $50 gift certificates to local meat centers. Fresh grilled brats, burgers along with chicken wild rice soup and chili will also be available.
Bingo enthusiasts are encouraged to begin parking at 3 p.m. Bingo will start at 4 p.m., where everyone will be able to play three cards per game, for 15 total games. The cost is $20 per person, which includes the bingo cards. Lions Club daubers will also be available for $2.
To reserve a spot free, visit colognelions.com. Parking is limited. Walk-ins are welcome.
Have a classic car you would like to park in the Classic Car VIP area? Cost is $25 per car (does not include $20 bingo card). Visit colognelions.com to reserve a spot.
All ages are welcome, but in order to play, anyone under the age of 18, is required to be with someone older than 18.
Social distancing rules apply. No refunds.