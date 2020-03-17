Those individuals and families that qualify as low income have the ability to gain free Internet Essentials access for 60 days if you live in Comcast service area and are new customers.
Internet Essentials for all qualified low-income households normally is $9.95 a month.
To sign up, applicants can simply visit www.internetessentials.com. The accessible website also includes the option to video chat with customer service agents in American Sign Language. There are also two dedicated phone numbers 1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.
Additionally, Comcast is increasing internet speeds for Internet Essentials service from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for all new and existing customers, which will be the speed of the service going forward.
Comcast also announced important steps to help ensure new and existing customers stay connected to the internet as more schools suspend classes and companies encourage employees to work from home due to the Coronavirus.
These actions include:
- Xfinity WiFi free for everyone
- Pausing our data plan
- No disconnect or late fees
- Additional news and information content available on X1 and Flex